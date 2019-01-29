Subscription and demo access


 
01/29 16:34   Strengthening military to remain priority in next 5 years - Poroshenko
 
01/29 16:34   NOT ALL OF ACCOMPLICES IDENTIFIED IN CRIMINAL CASE OVER KUINDZHI PAINTING THEFT FROM TRETYAKOV GALLERY - INVESTIGATOR IN COURT
 
01/29 16:31   Quotations for Russian Eurobonds in US dollars
 
01/29 16:31   Quotations for Russian Eurobonds in euros and rubles
 
01/29 16:29   Russian deputy FM, Arab League sec-gen discuss Syria, Libya, Russian-Arab forum
 
01/29 16:22   Only EU, NATO membership can guarantee Ukraine's independence, security - Poroshenko
 
01/29 16:18   Rosneft boosts petroleum product sales at filling stations 16% in 2018 to 13.57 mln tonnes
 
01/29 16:15   Moscow interbank Ruonia rate and volume of the transactions used to calculate the rate
 
01/29 16:12   Analytical Credit Rating Agency confirms Zelezetsky as new head
 
01/29 16:05   Poroshenko to run for re-election as self-nominee
 

 

Interfax.com  |  Interfax news

News headlines


January 29, 2019 16:41

Interviews
 

Heiko Maas: Ball is clearly in Russia‘s court as far as preservation of INF Treaty is concerned
.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has given an interview to Interfax ahead of his visit to Moscow in which he speaks about Germany‘s position on the INF Treaty and the Ukrainian settlement.

more
.
Natalia Veselnitskaya: The case against me is propensity evidence in sheep‘s clothing
.
Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya has given an interview to Interfax in which she speaks about the charges brought against her in the United States.

more
.
Fahad Al-Attiyah: We are still suffering a lot of damage as a result of the blockade
.
Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about the consequences of sanctions against Qatar, the normalization of relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Syrian crisis, and gas relations with Russia.

more
 
  
