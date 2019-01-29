|
News headlines
January 29, 2019 16:41
January 29, 2019
16:22
Only EU, NATO membership can guarantee Ukraine's independence, security - Poroshenko
16:18
16:15
Moscow interbank Ruonia rate and volume of the transactions used to calculate the rate
16:12
Analytical Credit Rating Agency confirms Zelezetsky as new head
16:05
Poroshenko to run for re-election as self-nominee
16:04
RUSADA has managed to regain WADA's trust - head
16:02
New air defense base in Arctic almost ready
16:00
MICEX and RTS Indexes at 16:00 MSK
16:00
Moscow interbank actual rate
15:55
POROSHENKO SAYS TO RUN FOR REELECTION AS PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE
15:55
Ukrainian FM says nothing fundamentally new in Sajdik's Donbas plan
15:54
Ukraine raises gas consumption by 1.3% in 2018
15:54
Ukraine to bid for EU membership in 2024 - Poroshenko
15:48
NPO Mashinostroyenia reports development of new anti-ship cruise missile systems