News headlines
December 11, 2018 18:48
December 11, 2018
18:27
MIKHELSON: NORWAY CONFRONTING PRESSURE FROM WESTERN PARTNERS OVER TRANSSHIPMENT OF YAMAL LNG; COMMISSIONING OF TERMINAL IN MURMANSK MUST ACCELERATE
18:27
MIKHELSON ASKS GOVT TO ENSURE NECESSARY INVESTMENT IN 2019-2021 BUDGET FOR OWN ARCTIC PROJECTS
18:25
Novatek expects flat liquids production in 2018-2019 (Part 2)
18:24
PUTIN SAYS INFO ABOUT INFRINGEMENTS OF RIGHTS OF MINORS IN NEW GREATNESS CASE GOT HIS ATTENTION
18:23
EU to disburse 500 mln euro to Ukraine Tuesday
18:22
RUSSIAN GENERAL STAFF CHIEF TO MEET WITH NATO SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER EUROPE IN BAKU ON DEC 12 - AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENT'S WEBSITE
18:21
Novak supports tax breaks, accelerated amortization for LNG plants
18:21
PUTIN ON GROUNDS FOR PONOMARYOV'S ARREST: WE DON'T WANT EVENTS HERE LIKE THOSE IN PARIS, DO WE?
18:20
PUTIN ON HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGNER PONOMARYOV'S ARREST: IT'S PREMATURE TO DOUBT COURT DECISION
18:20
Dodon to hold press conference at presidential administration's building, where 10-year-long renovation ended thanks to Erdogan
18:19
PUTIN PROMISES TO DRAW PROSECUTOR GENERAL'S ATTENTION TO PONOMARYOV'S CASE
18:15
Sberbank sees first ever decline in branch traffic, no plans yet to reduce network - Gref
18:14
Decision on possible amendments to law on rallies has to be well-considered - Putin
18:13
PUTIN ON BUTINA'S DETENTION IN U.S.: WE CANNOT UNDERSTAND WHY SHE IS IN JAIL; RUSSIAN SECRET SERVICES CHIEFS NEVER HEARD OF HER
Head of the EU Delegation to Russia Markus Ederer has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about prospects of normalizing relations between EU and Russia, the EU readiness to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Syria, and about how the EU is going to protects its companies working with Iran in the light of new U.S. sanctions.
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has given a press conference at Interfax in the wake of his visit to Russia, in which he speaks about results of his visit, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty, plans for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and others issues.
New NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine is on a first trip to Russia. After visiting Star City and speaking to students at Moscow State University, he went to Baikonur Cosmodrome, where he met with Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin to discuss the joint exploration of space and where the two plan to watch the launch of an expedition to the International Space Station.
Bridenstine spoke to Interfax correspondents Dmitry Veklich and Nikolay Vlasov about the prospects of carrying out joint space flights, the future of the International Space Station, and Russia-U.S. cooperation in building manned infrastructure in lunar orbit.
