12/11 18:41   Putin promises to draw prosecutor general's attention to Ponomaryov case
 
12/11 18:39   Most of Ukrainians distrust courts, Rada, and president - poll
 
12/11 18:35   Norway faces pressure over LNG from Yamal; Murmansk terminal must accelerate - Mikhelson
 
12/11 18:34   Russian General Staff chief to meet with NATO SACEUR in Baku on Dec 12
 
12/11 18:27   MIKHELSON: NORWAY CONFRONTING PRESSURE FROM WESTERN PARTNERS OVER TRANSSHIPMENT OF YAMAL LNG; COMMISSIONING OF TERMINAL IN MURMANSK MUST ACCELERATE
 
12/11 18:27   MIKHELSON ASKS GOVT TO ENSURE NECESSARY INVESTMENT IN 2019-2021 BUDGET FOR OWN ARCTIC PROJECTS
 
12/11 18:25   Novatek expects flat liquids production in 2018-2019 (Part 2)
 
12/11 18:24   PUTIN SAYS INFO ABOUT INFRINGEMENTS OF RIGHTS OF MINORS IN NEW GREATNESS CASE GOT HIS ATTENTION
 
12/11 18:23   EU to disburse 500 mln euro to Ukraine Tuesday
 
12/11 18:22   RUSSIAN GENERAL STAFF CHIEF TO MEET WITH NATO SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER EUROPE IN BAKU ON DEC 12 - AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENT'S WEBSITE
 

 

News headlines


December 11, 2018 18:48

Interviews
 

Markus Ederer: EU and Russia are and will remain very important energy partners
.
Head of the EU Delegation to Russia Markus Ederer has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about prospects of normalizing relations between EU and Russia, the EU readiness to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Syria, and about how the EU is going to protects its companies working with Iran in the light of new U.S. sanctions.

more
.
John Bolton: Meeting between Putin, Trump in Paris in November to take place
.
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has given a press conference at Interfax in the wake of his visit to Russia, in which he speaks about results of his visit, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty, plans for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and others issues.

more
.
Jim Bridenstine: It is my intention to make sure we keep our relationship strong and not let space get entangled with terrestrial challenges
.
New NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine is on a first trip to Russia. After visiting Star City and speaking to students at Moscow State University, he went to Baikonur Cosmodrome, where he met with Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin to discuss the joint exploration of space and where the two plan to watch the launch of an expedition to the International Space Station. Bridenstine spoke to Interfax correspondents Dmitry Veklich and Nikolay Vlasov about the prospects of carrying out joint space flights, the future of the International Space Station, and Russia-U.S. cooperation in building manned infrastructure in lunar orbit.

more
 
  
