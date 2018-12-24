

December 24, 2018 22:26

December 24, 2018 Baku-Moscow-Ankara energy cooperation promising - Aliyev Russian Embassy in UK expressed regret at May's words on 'Russian intrusion' More than half of Russians don't expect mass protests, armed conflicts in 2019 - poll Aliyev hopes for progress in Karabakh crisis settlement in 2019 Soft loans to Russian agriculture more than double in 2018 Mordovia penal colony director suspended due to confirmation of inmate's grueling labor report -FSIN Main indexes of the Russia stock market for December 24 One Ukrainian soldier injured in Donbas militia attacks - HQ Aggregated results for trading of shares in Moscow Exchange Ruble gains moderately against dollar, euro despite lower oil Russian stock market still sliding, RTS lowest since Sept 11 Results of Interregional Trading for OFZ & OBR Capitalization of Russian stock market decreases 0,42% on Monday Krymtelecom sold to Simferopol infrastructure co for 1 bln rubles more headlines



Amin Awad: Return of Syrian refugees should not be linked to political processes .



more UNHCR Middle East and North Africa Bureau Director and Regional Refugee Coordinator for the Iraq and Syria Situations Amin Awad has visited Moscow for consultations with representatives of various Russian agencies and given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about the humanitarian situation in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, as well as the migrant crisis in Europe. . Markus Ederer: EU and Russia are and will remain very important energy partners .



more Head of the EU Delegation to Russia Markus Ederer has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about prospects of normalizing relations between EU and Russia, the EU readiness to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Syria, and about how the EU is going to protects its companies working with Iran in the light of new U.S. sanctions. . John Bolton: Meeting between Putin, Trump in Paris in November to take place .



more U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has given a press conference at Interfax in the wake of his visit to Russia, in which he speaks about results of his visit, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty, plans for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and others issues.

