News headlines
February 27, 2019 23:56
February 27, 2019
23:41
Party of Socialists performs well at Moldovan parliamentary elections - Dodon
22:40
22:05
Georgian-Azerbaijani commission for border demarcation to resume work after its renewal - Georgian Foreign Ministry
21:56
Donbas opposing sides should start demining highways near checkpoints along contact line - OSCE Special Envoy Sajdik
21:48
Putin honors 1987 Afghan special-operation veteran with Hero's Star
21:31
Court arrests top manager of Gazprom's Stavropol branch for 2 months in gas theft case
21:25
Putin notes Special Operations Forces' contribution in Crimean security, fighting terrorists in Syria
21:06
Decision on spring truce proposed by Moscow, Donbas republics postponed by Kyiv indefinitely - Gryzlov (Part 3)
20:57
Russia to continue strengthening, developing army, navy for defensive purposes - Putin
20:41
West must force Kyiv to comply with Minsk accords instead of encouraging Donbas war - Gryzlov
20:36
It's Kyiv's fault that Donbas crisis on verge of new large-scale hostilities - Gryzlov (Part 2)
20:32
20:23
Putin offers condolences over tragic accident in Egyptian train station
20:22
Decision on spring truce proposed by Moscow, Donbas republics postponed by Kyiv indefinitely - Gryzlov (Part 2)
British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about the current situation in the relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia, the impact of the Skripal case on it, the restoration of the numbers of diplomatic staff, exchange of information on counter-terrorism, possible introduction of sanctions over the Kerch Strait incident, the INF Treaty, and British-Russian economic relations.
more
