02/27 23:41   Party of Socialists performs well at Moldovan parliamentary elections - Dodon
 
02/27 22:40   Abashidze, Karasin agree to promote implementation of Georgian-Russian customs monitoring agreement
 
02/27 22:05   Georgian-Azerbaijani commission for border demarcation to resume work after its renewal - Georgian Foreign Ministry
 
02/27 21:56   Donbas opposing sides should start demining highways near checkpoints along contact line - OSCE Special Envoy Sajdik
 
02/27 21:48   Putin honors 1987 Afghan special-operation veteran with Hero's Star
 
02/27 21:31   Court arrests top manager of Gazprom's Stavropol branch for 2 months in gas theft case
 
02/27 21:25   Putin notes Special Operations Forces' contribution in Crimean security, fighting terrorists in Syria
 
02/27 21:06   Decision on spring truce proposed by Moscow, Donbas republics postponed by Kyiv indefinitely - Gryzlov (Part 3)
 
02/27 20:57   Russia to continue strengthening, developing army, navy for defensive purposes - Putin
 
02/27 20:41   West must force Kyiv to comply with Minsk accords instead of encouraging Donbas war - Gryzlov
 

 

February 27, 2019

Laurie Bristow: My top priority for 2019 is to stabilize relationship between UK and Russia
.
British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about the current situation in the relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia, the impact of the Skripal case on it, the restoration of the numbers of diplomatic staff, exchange of information on counter-terrorism, possible introduction of sanctions over the Kerch Strait incident, the INF Treaty, and British-Russian economic relations.

more
.
more
.
Wolfgang Büchele: Trade, trust between German and Russian partners is growing but new U.S. sanctions could hinder further progress
.
Chairman of the German Committee on East European Economic Relations Wolfgang Büchele has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about the activity of German companies in Russia.

more
 
  
