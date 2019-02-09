

February 09, 2019 15:22

Poroshenko officially announces start of his campaign for Ukrainian president (Part 2) KYIV. Feb 9 (Interfax) - Incumbent Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has officially announced the start of his electoral campaign on Saturday. "My electoral campaign is officially starting today, now. I completely count on you, on our shared victory. We need only fair victory. The one that no one can doubt," Poroshenko said at the Open Dialogue Forum in Kyiv. He said he made the decision to run for the second term to complete the construction of a strong and successful state capable of ensuring order, security and prosperity of every Ukrainian. According to Poroshenko, his goal is to prepare Ukraine for joining the European Union and NATO and prevent populists from "multiplying by zero everything that people suffered for." "My strategic goals for the second term can be summed up in a few points: countering poverty and preparing the country for joining the EU and NATO, ensuring peace on the terms that are beneficial for Ukraine, and restoring the country's territorial integrity," Poroshenko said. mg (Our editorial staff can be reached at eng.editors@interfax.ru) /Interfax/ Subscription You can access a demo version of, receive more information about or subscribe to Interfax publications by filling in and returning the form below. We also have dozens of reports in the Russian language, please indicate if you are interested. Title:

