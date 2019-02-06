

About Interfax

Press Releases

Products & Services

Contact us

Customer Login





Headlines

02/06 20:33 INTRA-AFGHAN CONFERENCE IN MOSCOW WAS QUITE SUCCESSFUL - EX-PRESIDENT KARZAI 02/06 20:33 TIMEFRAME FOR U.S .TROOP WITHDRAWAL HAS YET TO BE AGREED ON - TALIBAN DELEGATION HEAD 02/06 20:29 MOSCOW NEGOTIATORS ON AFGHANISTAN URGE FOREIGN NON-INTERVENTION IN COUNTRY'S DOMESTIC AFFAIRS - STATEMENT 02/06 20:29 NEXT TALKS ON PEACEFUL SETTLEMENT IN AFGHANISTAN TO BE HELD IN QATAR - STATEMENT BY PARTICIPANTS OF MOSCOW TALKS 02/06 20:23 Transdniestrian parliament elects new speaker 02/06 20:08 Russian car and LCV sales up 0.6% in Jan to 103,060 units - AEB 02/06 20:04 Ruble able to gain back day's losses by close on Wednesday as oil prices return to growth 02/06 19:56 EU demands that Russia immediately free Danish Jehovah's Witness sentenced for extremism 02/06 19:55 Russian stock market breaks uninterrupted growth streak on Wednesday after MOEX Russia reaches new all-time high 02/06 19:54 Security to be tightened on Tajik-Afghan border - CSTO more headlines











Interfax.com | Interfax news | Putin signs law on interaction between Central...

Site map

News headlines News headlines



February 06, 2019 19:47

Putin signs law on interaction between Central Bank, prosecutors, foreign regulators in monitoring ban on officials having foreign accounts MOSCOW. Feb 6 (Interfax) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill that will allow the Central Bank to provide the Prosecutor General's Office with information obtained from foreign banking and financial market regulators to check how Russian officials comply with the law banning them from having foreign bank accounts. The law sets out the procedure for interaction between the Central Bank, Prosecutor General's Office and foreign regulators if investigators have been unable to receive such information from a foreign regulator directly. At present the Central Bank may request financial information, including a banking secret, from a foreign regulator but is not allowed to share it with third parties. Article 26 (banking secret) of the Russian law on banks and banking has now been extended to allow the Central Bank to release such information to third parties, provided such data were requested for the purpose of monitoring the ban on officials having bank accounts abroad. Under the new clause, the Bank of Russia, on receiving a request from the Prosecutor General's Office in relation to the monitoring of the ban, shall ask a foreign regulator to provide such information including data containing a banking secret. On receiving the information, the Bank of Russia will inform the Prosecutor General's Office of the results of the consideration of its request. "Furthermore, the Bank of Russia is obligated to comply with the requirements to disclose information and provide documentation as established by the laws of a foreign state and (or) an international treaty [involving] the Russian Federation," the document says. The Prosecutor General's Office and Central Bank can determine the procedure and conditions of their interaction in an agreement. The law will come into effect 180 days after its official publication. The three-bill package banning officials from holding foreign bank accounts and shares passed final Duma reading in April 2013. kk (Our editorial staff can be reached at eng.editors@interfax.ru) /Interfax/ Subscription You can access a demo version of, receive more information about or subscribe to Interfax publications by filling in and returning the form below. We also have dozens of reports in the Russian language, please indicate if you are interested. Title:

----- select ----- Mr. Mrs. Ms. Miss



Phone:





E-mail:





First name:





Company:





Country:

----- select ----- Abkhazia Afghanistan Albania Algeria Andorra Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Fiji Finland France Gabon Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Hawaiian Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakstan Kenya Kirghizia Kiribati Korea Kuwait Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Scotland Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Tahiti Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand The Bahamas The Gambia Tibet Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands Western Sahara Yemen Yugoslavia Zambia Zimbabwe Last name:





Division:





City:

Products:

Central Asia & Caucasus Business Weekly

Central Asia General Newswire

Global Gas Analytics

Global Natural Gas Daily

Interfax Via Bloomberg Terminal

Kazakhstan General Newswire

Kazakhstan Mining Weekly

Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Weekly

Russia & CIS Announcements

Russia & CIS Banking and Finance Weekly

Russia & CIS Business and Financial Daily

Russia & CIS Business and Financial Newswire

Russia & CIS Business and Investment Weekly

Russia & CIS Business Law Weekly

Russia & CIS Business news

Russia & CIS Defense Industry Weekly

Russia & CIS Diplomatic Panorama

Russia & CIS Energy Daily

Russia & CIS Energy Newswire

Russia & CIS Events Calendar

Russia & CIS Food and Agriculture Weekly

Russia & CIS General Newswire

Russia & CIS Headline News

Russia & CIS Insurance Weekly

Russia & CIS IT and Telecom Weekly

Russia & CIS Metals and Mining Weekly

Russia & CIS Military Daily

Russia & CIS Military Newswire

Russia & CIS Military Weekly

Russia & CIS Oil and Gas Weekly

Russia & CIS Presidential Bulletin

Russia & CIS Statistics Weekly

Russia Health & Pharmaceuticals

Russia Market Roundup

Russia Press Review

Ukraine Business Daily

Ukraine Business Weekly

Ukraine General Newswire

Please enter the digits from picture in the box below:

February 06, 2019 Transdniestrian parliament elects new speaker Russian car and LCV sales up 0.6% in Jan to 103,060 units - AEB Ruble able to gain back day's losses by close on Wednesday as oil prices return to growth EU demands that Russia immediately free Danish Jehovah's Witness sentenced for extremism Russian stock market breaks uninterrupted growth streak on Wednesday after MOEX Russia reaches new all-time high Security to be tightened on Tajik-Afghan border - CSTO Putin signs law on interaction between Central Bank, prosecutors, foreign regulators in monitoring ban on officials having foreign accounts Main indexes of the Russia stock market for February 6 Bad state of border crossings hinders development of Russian-Chinese relations - Trutnev Aggregated results for trading of shares in Moscow Exchange Capitalization of Russian stock market decreases 0,01% on Wednesday Results of Interregional Trading for OFZ & OBR Ukrainian military hold maneuvers in Sea of Azov Afghan presidential candidate Atmar confident of success of peace talks in Moscow more headlines



Interviews

Wolfgang Büchele: Trade, trust between German and Russian partners is growing but new U.S. sanctions could hinder further progress .



more Chairman of the German Committee on East European Economic Relations Wolfgang Büchele has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about the activity of German companies in Russia. . Heiko Maas: Ball is clearly in Russia‘s court as far as preservation of INF Treaty is concerned .



more German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has given an interview to Interfax ahead of his visit to Moscow in which he speaks about Germany‘s position on the INF Treaty and the Ukrainian settlement. . Natalia Veselnitskaya: The case against me is propensity evidence in sheep‘s clothing .



more Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya has given an interview to Interfax in which she speaks about the charges brought against her in the United States.

more interviews

