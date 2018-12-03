

Interfax.com | Interfax news | PMI in Russian manufacturing climbs to 52.6 in...

Site map

News headlines News headlines



December 03, 2018 15:37

PMI in Russian manufacturing climbs to 52.6 in Nov, highest since July 2017 - IHS Markit (Part 2) MOSCOW. Dec 3 (Interfax) - The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russia's manufacturing sector rose to 52.6 points in November from 51.3 points in October, IHS Markit research shows. The November PMI points to the biggest improvement in the business situation in Russia's manufacturing sector since July 2017. Index readings above 50.0 points indicate growth in business activity, while those of less than 50.0 show a decline. "November survey data indicated the most marked improvement in the health of the Russian manufacturing sector since July 2017. The overall expansion was driven by faster upturns in output and new business, and the strongest increase in employment since January 2017. Foreign client demand also picked up, with new export orders rising solidly. Encouragingly, firms registered a robust degree of confidence in future output. Although price pressures remained marked, the rate of input cost inflation was well below those seen in the middle of the year, with some firms partly passing on higher costs to clients," IHS Markit said in a press release. "Russian manufacturers reported a faster rise in output during November, with the rate of expansion reaching a ten-month high. Anecdotal evidence suggested the latest upturn was driven by greater new order book volumes and stronger client demand. Some firms also stated that production increased due to greater efforts to clear backlogs," it said. "New orders received by Russian goods producers increased solidly in November. The rate of growth quickened to the fastest since January, and the rise was attributed to new client acquisitions and new product launches. The improvement in demand was broad-based, with new export orders increasing at the fastest rate for seven months. Reflecting a stronger rise in new business, manufacturing firms increased workforce numbers at the quickest rate since January 2017. The solid rise was linked to greater production requirements. That said, pressure on capacity softened further in November, with backlogs of work contracting for the fifteenth successive month. Meanwhile, rates of both input price and output charge inflation accelerated in November. Greater cost burdens were attributed to higher imported input prices, stemming from the strength of the US dollar, and increased fuel costs. Some firms were reportedly able to partly pass on costs to clients through greater factory gate prices. The rate of charge inflation was strong overall. Higher input prices and longer lead times contributed to a weaker rise in purchasing activity, with input buying rising at only a modest rate. Finally, business confidence increased in November, with manufacturers noting the second-strongest degree of optimism since May 2013. Positive sentiment was linked to new product launches and expansion into new markets," IHS Markit said. Vp pr mz (Our editorial staff can be reached at eng.editors@interfax.ru) /Interfax/ Subscription You can access a demo version of, receive more information about or subscribe to Interfax publications by filling in and returning the form below. We also have dozens of reports in the Russian language, please indicate if you are interested. Title:

----- select ----- Mr. Mrs. Ms. Miss



Phone:





E-mail:





First name:





Company:





Country:

----- select ----- Abkhazia Afghanistan Albania Algeria Andorra Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Fiji Finland France Gabon Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Hawaiian Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakstan Kenya Kirghizia Kiribati Korea Kuwait Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Scotland Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Tahiti Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand The Bahamas The Gambia Tibet Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands Western Sahara Yemen Yugoslavia Zambia Zimbabwe Last name:





Division:





City:

Products:

Central Asia & Caucasus Business Weekly

Central Asia General Newswire

Global Gas Analytics

Global Natural Gas Daily

Interfax Via Bloomberg Terminal

Kazakhstan General Newswire

Kazakhstan Mining Weekly

Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Weekly

Russia & CIS Announcements

Russia & CIS Banking and Finance Weekly

Russia & CIS Business and Financial Daily

Russia & CIS Business and Financial Newswire

Russia & CIS Business and Investment Weekly

Russia & CIS Business Law Weekly

Russia & CIS Business news

Russia & CIS Defense Industry Weekly

Russia & CIS Diplomatic Panorama

Russia & CIS Energy Daily

Russia & CIS Energy Newswire

Russia & CIS Events Calendar

Russia & CIS Food and Agriculture Weekly

Russia & CIS General Newswire

Russia & CIS Headline News

Russia & CIS Insurance Weekly

Russia & CIS IT and Telecom Weekly

Russia & CIS Metals and Mining Weekly

Russia & CIS Military Daily

Russia & CIS Military Newswire

Russia & CIS Military Weekly

Russia & CIS Oil and Gas Weekly

Russia & CIS Presidential Bulletin

Russia & CIS Statistics Weekly

Russia Health & Pharmaceuticals

Russia Market Roundup

Russia Press Review

Ukraine Business Daily

Ukraine Business Weekly

Ukraine General Newswire

Please enter the digits from picture in the box below:

December 03, 2018 Tymoshenko still ahead among presidential contenders in Ukraine, her party would lead in parliamentary vote - poll Engines of Soyuz-FG rocket's 1st and 2nd stages ran smoothly during launch Ukraine reduces gas transit 7.4% in 11M Border guards in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy, Luhansk regions deny entry to 218 Russians after Nov 27 Russian Foreign Ministry links rise in Afghan civilian casualties to U.S. actions Denouncing Ukrainian-Russian Friendship Treaty is formality given current state of relations - State Duma's Slutsky (Part 2) Elections in Ukraine can't be democratic under martial law - Duma Speaker Volodin (Part 2) Moldovan president thanks Russian president for resolving labor migrant issue Russian Federation Council to address world's parliaments over Kerch Strait incident - Kosachyov (Part 2) Clandestine arms factory shut down in Ivanovo region - FSB Tatneft production up 1.4% in 11M U.S. State Dept special rep for Afghan reconciliation to discuss in Moscow launching direct dialogue between parties to Afghan conflict Yield guidance for 10-yr Gazprom yen bonds 0.95%-1.05% Turkish firm to build bypass section on East-West highway for $85 mln more headlines



Interviews

Markus Ederer: EU and Russia are and will remain very important energy partners .



more Head of the EU Delegation to Russia Markus Ederer has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about prospects of normalizing relations between EU and Russia, the EU readiness to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Syria, and about how the EU is going to protects its companies working with Iran in the light of new U.S. sanctions. . John Bolton: Meeting between Putin, Trump in Paris in November to take place .



more U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has given a press conference at Interfax in the wake of his visit to Russia, in which he speaks about results of his visit, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty, plans for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and others issues. . Jim Bridenstine: It is my intention to make sure we keep our relationship strong and not let space get entangled with terrestrial challenges .



more New NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine is on a first trip to Russia. After visiting Star City and speaking to students at Moscow State University, he went to Baikonur Cosmodrome, where he met with Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin to discuss the joint exploration of space and where the two plan to watch the launch of an expedition to the International Space Station. Bridenstine spoke to Interfax correspondents Dmitry Veklich and Nikolay Vlasov about the prospects of carrying out joint space flights, the future of the International Space Station, and Russia-U.S. cooperation in building manned infrastructure in lunar orbit.

more interviews

