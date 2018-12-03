Subscription and demo access


 
About Interfax
Press Releases
Products & Services
Contact us
Customer Login
 


Headlines
 

12/03 18:56   Growth rate for cattle production surpasses pigs in Oct - Rosstat
 
12/03 18:56   Ukrainian sailors getting medical aid at Matrosskaya Tishina prison hospital, Moskalkova tells Denisova
 
12/03 18:53   Russian Eurobonds post marked gains on G20 summit outcome
 
12/03 18:44   Tymoshenko still ahead among presidential contenders in Ukraine, her party would lead in parliamentary vote - poll
 
12/03 18:36   Engines of Soyuz-FG rocket's 1st and 2nd stages ran smoothly during launch
 
12/03 18:34   Ukraine reduces gas transit 7.4% in 11M
 
12/03 18:28   Border guards in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy, Luhansk regions deny entry to 218 Russians after Nov 27
 
12/03 18:26   Russian Foreign Ministry links rise in Afghan civilian casualties to U.S. actions
 
12/03 18:25   Denouncing Ukrainian-Russian Friendship Treaty is formality given current state of relations - State Duma's Slutsky (Part 2)
 
12/03 18:21   Elections in Ukraine can't be democratic under martial law - Duma Speaker Volodin (Part 2)
 

 

Interfax.com  |  Interfax news  |  PMI in Russian manufacturing climbs to 52.6 in...

News headlines


December 03, 2018 15:37

PMI in Russian manufacturing climbs to 52.6 in Nov, highest since July 2017 - IHS Markit (Part 2)

MOSCOW. Dec 3 (Interfax) - The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russia's manufacturing sector rose to 52.6 points in November from 51.3 points in October, IHS Markit research shows.

The November PMI points to the biggest improvement in the business situation in Russia's manufacturing sector since July 2017.

Index readings above 50.0 points indicate growth in business activity, while those of less than 50.0 show a decline.

"November survey data indicated the most marked improvement in the health of the Russian manufacturing sector since July 2017. The overall expansion was driven by faster upturns in output and new business, and the strongest increase in employment since January 2017. Foreign client demand also picked up, with new export orders rising solidly. Encouragingly, firms registered a robust degree of confidence in future output. Although price pressures remained marked, the rate of input cost inflation was well below those seen in the middle of the year, with some firms partly passing on higher costs to clients," IHS Markit said in a press release.

"Russian manufacturers reported a faster rise in output during November, with the rate of expansion reaching a ten-month high. Anecdotal evidence suggested the latest upturn was driven by greater new order book volumes and stronger client demand. Some firms also stated that production increased due to greater efforts to clear backlogs," it said.

"New orders received by Russian goods producers increased solidly in November. The rate of growth quickened to the fastest since January, and the rise was attributed to new client acquisitions and new product launches. The improvement in demand was broad-based, with new export orders increasing at the fastest rate for seven months. Reflecting a stronger rise in new business, manufacturing firms increased workforce numbers at the quickest rate since January 2017. The solid rise was linked to greater production requirements. That said, pressure on capacity softened further in November, with backlogs of work contracting for the fifteenth successive month.

Meanwhile, rates of both input price and output charge inflation accelerated in November. Greater cost burdens were attributed to higher imported input prices, stemming from the strength of the US dollar, and increased fuel costs. Some firms were reportedly able to partly pass on costs to clients through greater factory gate prices. The rate of charge inflation was strong overall.

Higher input prices and longer lead times contributed to a weaker rise in purchasing activity, with input buying rising at only a modest rate. Finally, business confidence increased in November, with manufacturers noting the second-strongest degree of optimism since May 2013. Positive sentiment was linked to new product launches and expansion into new markets," IHS Markit said.

Vp pr mz

(Our editorial staff can be reached at eng.editors@interfax.ru)

/Interfax/
 Subscription
You can access a demo version of, receive more information about or subscribe to Interfax publications by filling in and returning the form below. We also have dozens of reports in the Russian language, please indicate if you are interested.
Title:


Phone:


E-mail:


First name:


Company:


Country:
Last name:


Division:


City:
Products:
Central Asia & Caucasus Business Weekly
Central Asia General Newswire
Global Gas Analytics
Global Natural Gas Daily
Interfax Via Bloomberg Terminal
Kazakhstan General Newswire
Kazakhstan Mining Weekly
Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Weekly
Russia & CIS Announcements
Russia & CIS Banking and Finance Weekly
Russia & CIS Business and Financial Daily
Russia & CIS Business and Financial Newswire
Russia & CIS Business and Investment Weekly
Russia & CIS Business Law Weekly
Russia & CIS Business news
Russia & CIS Defense Industry Weekly
Russia & CIS Diplomatic Panorama
Russia & CIS Energy Daily
Russia & CIS Energy Newswire
Russia & CIS Events Calendar
Russia & CIS Food and Agriculture Weekly
Russia & CIS General Newswire
Russia & CIS Headline News
Russia & CIS Insurance Weekly
Russia & CIS IT and Telecom Weekly
Russia & CIS Metals and Mining Weekly
Russia & CIS Military Daily
Russia & CIS Military Newswire
Russia & CIS Military Weekly
Russia & CIS Oil and Gas Weekly
Russia & CIS Presidential Bulletin
Russia & CIS Statistics Weekly
Russia Health & Pharmaceuticals
Russia Market Roundup
Russia Press Review
Ukraine Business Daily
Ukraine Business Weekly
Ukraine General Newswire
Please enter the digits from picture in the box below:

December 03, 2018
 
18:44
Tymoshenko still ahead among presidential contenders in Ukraine, her party would lead in parliamentary vote - poll
 
18:36
Engines of Soyuz-FG rocket's 1st and 2nd stages ran smoothly during launch
 
18:34
Ukraine reduces gas transit 7.4% in 11M
 
18:28
Border guards in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy, Luhansk regions deny entry to 218 Russians after Nov 27
 
18:26
Russian Foreign Ministry links rise in Afghan civilian casualties to U.S. actions
 
18:25
 
18:21
Elections in Ukraine can't be democratic under martial law - Duma Speaker Volodin (Part 2)
 
18:18
Moldovan president thanks Russian president for resolving labor migrant issue
 
18:17
Russian Federation Council to address world's parliaments over Kerch Strait incident - Kosachyov (Part 2)
 
18:16
Clandestine arms factory shut down in Ivanovo region - FSB
 
18:16
Tatneft production up 1.4% in 11M
 
18:15
U.S. State Dept special rep for Afghan reconciliation to discuss in Moscow launching direct dialogue between parties to Afghan conflict
 
18:10
Yield guidance for 10-yr Gazprom yen bonds 0.95%-1.05%
 
18:09
Turkish firm to build bypass section on East-West highway for $85 mln
 
 more headlines 


Interviews
 

Markus Ederer: EU and Russia are and will remain very important energy partners
.
Head of the EU Delegation to Russia Markus Ederer has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about prospects of normalizing relations between EU and Russia, the EU readiness to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Syria, and about how the EU is going to protects its companies working with Iran in the light of new U.S. sanctions.

more
.
John Bolton: Meeting between Putin, Trump in Paris in November to take place
.
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has given a press conference at Interfax in the wake of his visit to Russia, in which he speaks about results of his visit, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty, plans for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and others issues.

more
.
Jim Bridenstine: It is my intention to make sure we keep our relationship strong and not let space get entangled with terrestrial challenges
.
New NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine is on a first trip to Russia. After visiting Star City and speaking to students at Moscow State University, he went to Baikonur Cosmodrome, where he met with Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin to discuss the joint exploration of space and where the two plan to watch the launch of an expedition to the International Space Station. Bridenstine spoke to Interfax correspondents Dmitry Veklich and Nikolay Vlasov about the prospects of carrying out joint space flights, the future of the International Space Station, and Russia-U.S. cooperation in building manned infrastructure in lunar orbit.

more
 
  
 ©   1991—2018   "Interfax News Agency" JSC. All rights reserved.
Contact information   |   Privacy Policy   |   Interfax offices   |   made by web.finmarket

News and other data on this site are provided for information purposes only, and are not intended for republication or redistribution. Republication or redistribution of Interfax content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Interfax.

Browse other Interfax sites:  Interfax.ru   |   IFX.RU   |   Interfax Group   Rambler's Top100
   