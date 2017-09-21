Interfax news

Subscription and demo access


 
INTERFAX RUSSIA AND CIS BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL NEWS
 
September 20, 2017
 
22:00
Situation in Central Asia complicated, militants returning from Syria to region, creating sleeper cells - Nurgaliyev
 
21:47
Saakashvili must pay fine for crossing Ukrainian border illegally, file paperwork again - prosecutor general
 
21:43
U.S. consul in Vladivostok to propose toast for diplomatic mission's work to continue for years to come
 
21:27
UN peacekeepers' mandate in Donbas should include Russian-Ukrainian border - Poroshenko
 
21:27
UN counter-terrorism committee set to strengthen cooperation with CSTO
 
21:13
Contact Group welcomes handover of 19 captives from Donetsk to Ukraine
 
21:09
Air China passenger dies despite attempts to save him after emergency landing in Perm
 
21:06
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry to receive 12 Be-200 amphibious aircraft before 2025 - Puchkov
 
20:58
 
20:46
Moskalkova meets with two persons allegedly killed in Chechnya
 
20:35
Putin instructs Medvedev to arrange for live streaming of presidential election
 
20:30
Kyiv's stance on effect of Donbas special status law blocking work of political subgroup in Minsk - DPR
 
20:23
Ukraine ready for compromise over Donbas prisoner swap, hands over proposals, Kyiv says
 
20:19
Russia, Grenada conclude agreement on visa-free trips
 
20:17
UN should send technical assessment mission to Donbas - Poroshenko
 
20:13
Novorossiysk port sees cargo handling fall 1.3% to 97 mln tonnes in 8M (Part 2)
 
19:55
Ruble swings up on oil
 
19:54
Moscow against increasing peacekeepers' powers to use force - Lavrov
 
19:53
Number of shootings in Donbas decreases following beginning of truce - OSCE rep Sajdik
 
19:51
 
19:48
Central Bank says inflation could fluctuate in Sept-Oct due to late harvest
 
19:47
UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas should help restore Ukraine's sovereignty, not freeze conflict - Poroshenko
 
19:46
Russian stock market climbs on oil, Rusal rallies
 
19:45
Main indexes of the Russia stock market for September 20
 
19:45
Aggregated results for trading of shares in Moscow Exchange
 
19:41
Time for Ukraine to "prop itself up on UN peacekeeping shoulder"
 
19:39
CEFC to invest $150 mln in industrial zone at Georgian port of Poti
 
19:38
China offers to create comprehensive program of cooperation to Russia in electricity - Dvorkovich
 

 other news products 


Interviews
 

Carlos Sorreta: Seems that cooperating with Russia is good for fighting terrorism
.
Filipino Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about prospects for Russian-Filipino cooperation in the military-technical sphere, as well possible cooperation on anti-terrorism, energy, investments and tourism.

more
.
Atta Elmanan Bakhit: Sudanese President al-Bashir welcomed in Russia at highest possible level
.
Sudanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Atta Elmanan Bakhit has given an interview to Interfax during his visit to Moscow in which he speaks about a visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to Russia, bilateral Russian-Sudanese economic and military cooperation and describes sanctions in the global politics as "immoral and illegal".

more
.
Ahmed Aboul Gheit: Arab component should be present at Astana talks in Syria
.
Secretary General of the League of Arab States has given an interview with Interfax in the wake of his negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in which he speaks about the participation of Arab countries in the Astana process, Russia‘s political and military role in Syria, as well as prospects for resuming Syria‘s membership in the Arab League.

more
 
  
