Interfax news

September 21, 2017

INTERFAX RUSSIA AND CIS BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL NEWS

September 20, 2017

Situation in Central Asia complicated, militants returning from Syria to region, creating sleeper cells - Nurgaliyev

Saakashvili must pay fine for crossing Ukrainian border illegally, file paperwork again - prosecutor general

U.S. consul in Vladivostok to propose toast for diplomatic mission's work to continue for years to come

UN peacekeepers' mandate in Donbas should include Russian-Ukrainian border - Poroshenko

UN counter-terrorism committee set to strengthen cooperation with CSTO

Contact Group welcomes handover of 19 captives from Donetsk to Ukraine

Air China passenger dies despite attempts to save him after emergency landing in Perm

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry to receive 12 Be-200 amphibious aircraft before 2025 - Puchkov

Moskalkova meets with two persons allegedly killed in Chechnya

Putin instructs Medvedev to arrange for live streaming of presidential election

Kyiv's stance on effect of Donbas special status law blocking work of political subgroup in Minsk - DPR

Ukraine ready for compromise over Donbas prisoner swap, hands over proposals, Kyiv says

Russia, Grenada conclude agreement on visa-free trips

UN should send technical assessment mission to Donbas - Poroshenko

Novorossiysk port sees cargo handling fall 1.3% to 97 mln tonnes in 8M (Part 2)

Ruble swings up on oil

Moscow against increasing peacekeepers' powers to use force - Lavrov

Number of shootings in Donbas decreases following beginning of truce - OSCE rep Sajdik

Central Bank says inflation could fluctuate in Sept-Oct due to late harvest

UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas should help restore Ukraine's sovereignty, not freeze conflict - Poroshenko

Russian stock market climbs on oil, Rusal rallies

Main indexes of the Russia stock market for September 20

Aggregated results for trading of shares in Moscow Exchange

Time for Ukraine to "prop itself up on UN peacekeeping shoulder"

CEFC to invest $150 mln in industrial zone at Georgian port of Poti

China offers to create comprehensive program of cooperation to Russia in electricity - Dvorkovich