Interfax news

September 21, 2017
05:05
05:00
September 20, 2017
22:00
Situation in Central Asia complicated, militants returning from Syria to region, creating sleeper cells - Nurgaliyev
21:47
Saakashvili must pay fine for crossing Ukrainian border illegally, file paperwork again - prosecutor general
21:43
U.S. consul in Vladivostok to propose toast for diplomatic mission's work to continue for years to come
21:27
UN peacekeepers' mandate in Donbas should include Russian-Ukrainian border - Poroshenko
21:27
UN counter-terrorism committee set to strengthen cooperation with CSTO
21:13
Contact Group welcomes handover of 19 captives from Donetsk to Ukraine
21:09
Air China passenger dies despite attempts to save him after emergency landing in Perm
21:06
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry to receive 12 Be-200 amphibious aircraft before 2025 - Puchkov
20:58
Moskalkova meets with two persons allegedly killed in Chechnya
20:35
Putin instructs Medvedev to arrange for live streaming of presidential election
20:30
Kyiv's stance on effect of Donbas special status law blocking work of political subgroup in Minsk - DPR
20:23
Ukraine ready for compromise over Donbas prisoner swap, hands over proposals, Kyiv says
20:19
Russia, Grenada conclude agreement on visa-free trips
20:17
UN should send technical assessment mission to Donbas - Poroshenko
20:13
Novorossiysk port sees cargo handling fall 1.3% to 97 mln tonnes in 8M (Part 2)
19:55
Ruble swings up on oil
19:54
Moscow against increasing peacekeepers' powers to use force - Lavrov
19:53
Number of shootings in Donbas decreases following beginning of truce - OSCE rep Sajdik
19:51
Central Bank says inflation could fluctuate in Sept-Oct due to late harvest
19:47
UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas should help restore Ukraine's sovereignty, not freeze conflict - Poroshenko
19:46
Russian stock market climbs on oil, Rusal rallies
19:45
Main indexes of the Russia stock market for September 20
19:45
Aggregated results for trading of shares in Moscow Exchange
19:41
Time for Ukraine to "prop itself up on UN peacekeeping shoulder"
19:39
CEFC to invest $150 mln in industrial zone at Georgian port of Poti
19:38
China offers to create comprehensive program of cooperation to Russia in electricity - Dvorkovich